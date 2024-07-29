Previous
211 by vaidasguogis
211 / 365

211

We had stormy days. Lots of broken trees, lost electricity.
29th July 2024

vaidas

@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Mark St Clair ace
Wow! I can feel the wind. Great capture of this moment
July 31st, 2024  
