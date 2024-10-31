Sign up
305 / 365
305
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
5
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
385
photos
64
followers
118
following
83% complete
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st October 2024 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Gosh that's a good autumnal shot. It must be about the last of the summer fruit for you and just hanging on
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely shot
October 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus
October 31st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Temptation.
October 31st, 2024
