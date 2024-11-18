Previous
323 by vaidasguogis
323 / 365

323

18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of these wabi sabi textures. I love it on black!
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture, reminds me of bats.
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise