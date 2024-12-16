Previous
It was a brutally rainy and windy day, as in the background. I quickly ran out to the yard to take a picture of something and then back home :)
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

vaidas

@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Wendy ace
I love an extra hand and you found a tiny one. Excellent! 💗
December 16th, 2024  
Tink
I see what @photohoot sees. great shot.
December 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, stunning macro.
December 16th, 2024  
Jo ace
I can also see a tiny hand. Great shot
December 16th, 2024  
