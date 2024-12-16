Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
351
It was a brutally rainy and windy day, as in the background. I quickly ran out to the yard to take a picture of something and then back home :)
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
3
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
432
photos
69
followers
119
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th December 2024 2:36pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Wendy
ace
I love an extra hand and you found a tiny one. Excellent! 💗
December 16th, 2024
Tink
I see what
@photohoot
sees. great shot.
December 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, stunning macro.
December 16th, 2024
Jo
ace
I can also see a tiny hand. Great shot
December 16th, 2024
