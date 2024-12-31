366

So, I did it!



I decided to make the last of day-366 photo as a collage, one photo from each month, for a quick 2024 review. It was an interesting activity to take photos every day. Sometimes it was difficult to choose just one. And sometimes there was no one I liked, but I still had to choose. Posting the photos here is a confirmation to myself that I started and need to continue. I know what I learned during this year, and what I started to see differently, what I like, and what I would like to do next. I will continue in 2025, but a little differently.



Doing something every day and recording the result with a post online or in a journal is a great way to learn something, improve, help, donate, write, draw, glue, print, find, throw, walk, add or subtract. It doesn't matter what area to choose, it is important that it is meaningful to yourself. That is what I wish for you – everyone in this warm, supportive and creative community. Be safe, everything will be fine.