389 by vaidasguogis
Photo 389

389

23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just...
106% complete

Wendy ace
Looks like my back yard :-)
January 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2025  
vaidas ace
@photohoot then you have a chance to make series of photos in single square meter of your backyard - what about your macro lens?
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous macro and lovely detail on the droplets.
January 23rd, 2025  
