Previous
Photo 389
389
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
4
2
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania.
475
photos
73
followers
127
following
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
383
384
29
385
386
387
388
389
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd January 2025 2:52pm
Wendy
ace
Looks like my back yard :-)
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2025
vaidas
ace
@photohoot
then you have a chance to make series of photos in single square meter of your backyard - what about your macro lens?
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous macro and lovely detail on the droplets.
January 23rd, 2025
