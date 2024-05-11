Sign up
35 / 365
35 / 365
Camera on the street
It helps the antique seller attract the attention of customers.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
1
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
177
photos
51
followers
104
following
9% complete
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Plan B
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
11th May 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Karen
ace
At least it's not a speed camera =)
It's a beautiful vintage. Very nice. I'd definitely stop and have a look at his shop if I drive past and saw the camera.
May 11th, 2024
365 Project
It's a beautiful vintage. Very nice. I'd definitely stop and have a look at his shop if I drive past and saw the camera.