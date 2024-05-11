Previous
Camera on the street by vaidasguogis
Camera on the street

It helps the antique seller attract the attention of customers.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Karen ace
At least it's not a speed camera =)

It's a beautiful vintage. Very nice. I'd definitely stop and have a look at his shop if I drive past and saw the camera.
May 11th, 2024  
