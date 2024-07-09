Previous
191-1 by vaidasguogis
44 / 365

191-1

Visbeker braut, Germany - stone formation from 3000 BC.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these rock formations, beautiful greens and dappled light.
July 27th, 2024  
