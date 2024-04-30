Previous
This is definitely not a bee by vaidasguogis
This is definitely not a bee

After training with flying bees, I managed to photograph a slightly larger object :)
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
I am from Lithuania.
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent action shot.
April 30th, 2024  
