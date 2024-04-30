Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
This is definitely not a bee
After training with flying bees, I managed to photograph a slightly larger object :)
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
Plan C
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th April 2024 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Excellent action shot.
April 30th, 2024
