Previous
14 / 365
181-3
The Tall Ships Races 2024 stop at Klaipėda, Lithuania. I always find this pov fun safety boat and sailing ship's mast.
And my apologies of not commenting - not so much computer time, all the time for eyes and lense :)
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
237
photos
60
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Plan C
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th June 2024 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
