Kurėnas by vaidasguogis
Kurėnas

Paper model of Curonian fishing boat completed.

The same model as I posted in early stage for minimal theme at https://365project.org/vaidasguogis/plan-c/2024-04-08
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
I am from Lithuania.
Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully made and captured.
August 6th, 2024  
