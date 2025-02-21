Previous
418 by vaiguo
Photo 418

418

21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I don't know what is more magical here, the framing of the beautiful bird, lichen,textures or bokeh! Wonderful composition and capture
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact