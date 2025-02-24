Previous
I wish I hadn't received such a souvenir. "For constant support." Constant - here is the key word.

Three years ago, there was no hope left that our generation could survive without war. When I woke up, I read the news - an hour ago the war had started. The first thing I did that morning was transfer aid for the blue-yellow support fund. I told myself that I would do it every month, as long as it was needed, until Victory.

There will always be those who talk more than they do. There will always be those who do more than they talk. And there will be those who will look for worms in support, without giving a single cent of support themselves.

I am not a fan of such souvenirs. I want every cent to go to its intended purpose. But today it is a reminder that the war is not over yet and we should not stop with support. This is a sign to my friends in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kiev that we are and will be together. Together, until Victory.
Peter Dulis ace
Well captured
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful narrative of support and a tribute for a country that has been at war for three years now! Who would ever have thought it possible!

I will do a month of sunflowers for this once beautiful and thriving country wishing and praying that there will soon be peace.
February 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
The troubles that your countries have faced are unimaginable - and the way you are being treated by a country, who is supposedly your ally, is beyond belief. I admire your courage and your determination and can only hope that your countries can achieve peace.
February 24th, 2025  
