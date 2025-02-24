421

I wish I hadn't received such a souvenir. "For constant support." Constant - here is the key word.



Three years ago, there was no hope left that our generation could survive without war. When I woke up, I read the news - an hour ago the war had started. The first thing I did that morning was transfer aid for the blue-yellow support fund. I told myself that I would do it every month, as long as it was needed, until Victory.



There will always be those who talk more than they do. There will always be those who do more than they talk. And there will be those who will look for worms in support, without giving a single cent of support themselves.



I am not a fan of such souvenirs. I want every cent to go to its intended purpose. But today it is a reminder that the war is not over yet and we should not stop with support. This is a sign to my friends in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kiev that we are and will be together. Together, until Victory.