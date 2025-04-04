Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
460
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
6
7
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania.
565
photos
82
followers
142
following
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
40
455
456
65
457
458
459
460
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th April 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Barb
ace
Superb capture!
April 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
April 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning bif!
April 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing action shot
April 4th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture
April 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful detail.. what a beauty
April 4th, 2025
