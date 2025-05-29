Sign up
Previous
Photo 515
515
29th May 2025
29th May 25
3
3
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania.
635
photos
88
followers
141
following
141% complete
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
509
510
48
511
512
513
514
515
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th May 2025 11:48am
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski: Glorious
ace
Glorious
May 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and you have an amazing calendar! You certainly are rocking these macro shots :-)
May 29th, 2025
