525 by vaiguo
Photo 524

525

At Babaryba-2025 modeling competition in Warsaw. The exhibition was large, but there were few paper models this year. There are two of my models in this photo.
7th June 2025

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
I am from Lituania.
Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous!
June 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Those are simply outstanding!
June 9th, 2025  
