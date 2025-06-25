Sign up
Previous
Photo 542
542
View from the Sighisoara Clock Tower.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
6
4
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
667
photos
86
followers
138
following
148% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th June 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully framed
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautiful… such a beautiful pov.
June 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great framing
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great framing!
June 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Nice, especially with that framing.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous framing and scene!
June 25th, 2025
