Previous
Photo 558
558
I just went out to the yard to take a picture and it started raining heavily again. Here's what I managed to do quickly.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
3
0
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th July 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Amazing focus!
July 11th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Pretty little fleabane! :)
July 11th, 2025
Karen
ace
Great job - a wonderful capture, with fantastic focus.
July 11th, 2025
