Previous
429 by vaiguo
Photo 629

429

Paper modeling competition in Przeciszow, Poland. Guess Lara Croft's height...
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cool looking.
September 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
How brilliant this is!
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact