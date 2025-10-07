Sign up
Photo 646
646
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
5
5
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
781
photos
91
followers
144
following
176% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th October 2025 1:09pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot with lovely detail and texture.
October 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice light
October 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
October 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simplicity
October 7th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful light & textured detail...I like how how the edges have curled up.
October 7th, 2025
