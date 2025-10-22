Previous
661 by vaiguo
Photo 661

661

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Fantastic
October 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Super capture! Love the leaf's color and.marvelous bokeh!
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact