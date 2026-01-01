Previous
2026-001 by vaiguo
2026-001

A great day to restart after a short break.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
197% complete

KV ace
Happy New Year and welcome back from your break. Love how you isolate your subject from the background.
January 1st, 2026  
