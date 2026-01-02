Previous
2026-002 by vaiguo
2026-002

2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I thought this was a line drawing at first, then I realised it is twigs in snow! Nice observation
January 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I thought the same as Casa!
January 2nd, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Well seen and captured.
January 2nd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great minimalist rendering of winter
January 2nd, 2026  
