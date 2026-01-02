Sign up
Photo 722
2026-002
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
5
2
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
866
photos
93
followers
143
following
197% complete
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
716
717
718
719
720
2
721
722
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
2nd January 2026 2:17pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I thought this was a line drawing at first, then I realised it is twigs in snow! Nice observation
January 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I thought the same as Casa!
January 2nd, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Well seen and captured.
January 2nd, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
January 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great minimalist rendering of winter
January 2nd, 2026
