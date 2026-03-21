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2026-080 by vaiguo
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2026-080

21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool reflections
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
perfect reflection... so still
March 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Gives me a lovely calm feeling. Ta.
March 21st, 2026  
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