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Previous
Photo 790
2026-080
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
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Photo Details
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12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st March 2026 11:07am
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Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool reflections
March 21st, 2026
Beverley
ace
perfect reflection... so still
March 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Gives me a lovely calm feeling. Ta.
March 21st, 2026
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