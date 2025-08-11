Sign up
75 / 365
589-1
Selfie in the style of internet trash, like they do in the toilet. It's a good thing my belly is covered by a pot. I guess you understand the sarcasm :)
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
4
4
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania.
726
photos
88
followers
138
following
20% complete
Suzanne
ace
Sarcasm grasped! And photo much appreciated!
August 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great and fun shot
August 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Captivating
August 13th, 2025
George
It still works really well.
August 13th, 2025
