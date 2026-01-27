Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
83 / 365
2026-027-1
The second day of the freezing rain. Beautiful, but dangerous.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2026: I'm starting my third year after a short break in my calendar. 2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to...
895
photos
92
followers
141
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Latest from all albums
743
81
744
82
745
746
83
747
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Plan B
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2026 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
.............I agree freezing rain not good on the ground, but on the flowers, trees and foliage it adds another layer of beauty. FAV!
January 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close