2025-06 by vaiguo
2025-06

Paper modeling competition 2025-02-08 in Warsaw
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
Rob Z ace
These are simply incredible! What skill!
February 21st, 2025  
haskar ace
Tedious and precise work and what a beautiful result.
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
February 21st, 2025  
