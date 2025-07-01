Previous
2025-27-2 by vaiguo
53 / 365

2025-27-2

Kavala Aqueduct, Greece.

In compensation of missing 2025-25
1st July 2025

vaidas

Beverley ace
Beaut Captured…super lesson
July 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
July 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
July 3rd, 2025  
haskar ace
Interesting place and shots.
July 3rd, 2025  
