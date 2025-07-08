Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
2025-28
Sky Walk Tower, Poland.
Many thanks for following my trip. It was an intense time of driving, walking, watching, and wondering.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania.
Tags
triptych
Beverley
ace
Wow this is an amazing collage… soo high! A phenomenal thing to do…what an experience…. Your trip has been really fun to see. You’ve achieved so much. Brilliant!
July 8th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely triptych
July 8th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wowee - that's quite incredible.
July 8th, 2025
