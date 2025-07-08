Previous
2025-28 by vaiguo
2025-28

Sky Walk Tower, Poland.

Many thanks for following my trip. It was an intense time of driving, walking, watching, and wondering.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Beverley ace
Wow this is an amazing collage… soo high! A phenomenal thing to do…what an experience…. Your trip has been really fun to see. You’ve achieved so much. Brilliant!
July 8th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely triptych
July 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wowee - that's quite incredible.
July 8th, 2025  
