Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
2025-32
This week I visited a very nice event - the 2025 NAVIGA C Model Ship World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
721
photos
88
followers
139
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Latest from all albums
74
582
583
584
585
586
59
587
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Plan C
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these ships, Wonderful display
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So beautifully made and presented… really spectacular
August 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great captures of these wonderful ship models
August 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close