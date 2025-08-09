Previous
This week I visited a very nice event - the 2025 NAVIGA C Model Ship World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.
Christine Sztukowski
I love these ships, Wonderful display
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley
So beautifully made and presented… really spectacular
August 9th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great captures of these wonderful ship models
August 9th, 2025  
