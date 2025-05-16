Hanse-Kogge (Hanseatic Cog) by vaiguo
Hanse-Kogge (Hanseatic Cog)

Paper model in 1:100 scale from Schreiber-Bogen publishing house. I finished it today and this is my #5 after returning to the hobby after a long time.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
Diana ace
How beautiful it is, you are a man of many talents!
May 16th, 2025  
judith deacon
How fabulous and what patience you must have!
May 16th, 2025  
