This is not a photograph, but a reflection. At the end of the year I do a comparison of the progress of my models.

I wish you to continue your hobby, whether it is photography or any other activity dear to your heart. It is necessary for all of us.
vaidas

ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
Beverley ace
It’s an amazing reflection of your skilled & amazing hobby.
Beautiful work …so detailed.
I have a couple of hobbies that I love doing, I think they make us well balanced, happy… & my son says unique.

December 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Absolutely amazing!
December 31st, 2025  
