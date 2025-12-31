Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
2024-2025
This is not a photograph, but a reflection. At the end of the year I do a comparison of the progress of my models.
I wish you to continue your hobby, whether it is photography or any other activity dear to your heart. It is necessary for all of us.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
2
2
vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2025: 2nd year to continue learning on my pace. 2024: Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lituania. Just...
864
photos
93
followers
143
following
Beverley
ace
It’s an amazing reflection of your skilled & amazing hobby.
Beautiful work …so detailed.
I have a couple of hobbies that I love doing, I think they make us well balanced, happy… & my son says unique.
December 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Absolutely amazing!
December 31st, 2025
