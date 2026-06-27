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Laghi di Fusine
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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vaidas
ace
@vaiguo
2026-04-27 busy, sorry for the silence. I just keep the series. 2026-03-24 Not what I see, but how I see. Observer. No filters. Only crop and light. 2026: I'm starting my...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Album
Plan H
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
27th June 2026 4:01pm
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Brigette
ace
Oh wow what a gorgeous picture
August 4th, 2026
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