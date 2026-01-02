Previous
Cross-country Fairway by valpetersen
Cross-country Fairway

Quite a few people out today on Kingussie golf-course, enjoying snow-sports. Cold but sunny; crisp and clear - the perfect winter weather
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
