River Spey at Kingussie

bitingly cold breeze today, at times I could barely press the shutter! All worth it though, for crisp fluffy snow and fabulous clear low light
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
1% complete

