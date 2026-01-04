Previous
Ruthven Barracks by valpetersen
Ruthven Barracks

Another snowy start to today, but again we were blessed with bright sunshine and quite lovely clear light by the afternoon. This was taken from the attic window; I'm trying out my telephoto lens, and it's too heavy to carry far!
Val

@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
