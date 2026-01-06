Previous
Talla Nan Ros by valpetersen
6 / 365

Talla Nan Ros

Talla Nan Ros, Kingiussie. From the attic window. The velux here swings upwards and provides a helpful shelter from snow flurries!
6th January 2026

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
1% complete

Photo Details

