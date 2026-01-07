Previous
Gym session cancelled due to adverse weather by valpetersen
Gym session cancelled due to adverse weather

outdoors upper body training is definitely off today : ) .... although shovelling snow probably counts? Obviously, this isn't my set-up, I have dinky pink 0.5kg weights, rarely put to any use!
