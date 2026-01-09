Previous
Gynack Burn, Kingussie by valpetersen
Gynack Burn, Kingussie

A partly-frozen Gynack Burn, running alongside Gynack Gardens and looking towards Spey Street bridge. I considered converting to BW, as it so very nearly is, but having tried it out I reckon the glint of brown somehow lifts the image
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Val

@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
Photo Details

