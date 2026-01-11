Previous
Spey Floodplain by valpetersen
Spey Floodplain

Another view from the attic window, on a rather dreich and dreary day
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Val

@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
4% complete

