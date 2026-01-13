Previous
Next
Spey floodwater beside the roadside by valpetersen
13 / 365

Spey floodwater beside the roadside

Floodwater of the Spey lapping at the side of the road leading from Kingussie towards Ruthven Barracks
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact