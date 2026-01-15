Previous
Next
Ruthven Barracks in winter sunlight by valpetersen
15 / 365

Ruthven Barracks in winter sunlight

A few remaining vestiges of snow and meltwater around the mound
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sid ace
Lovely light against the dark hills very effective. It’s amazing what a dominant colour red is, that sole figure really stands out, that’s not a complaint by the way, just an observation, it actually adds a sense of scale.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact