Thyme Bokeh by valpetersen
18 / 365

Thyme Bokeh

Had a first close inspection of the garden after the recent chilly spell - good to see something thriving in January weather
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
7% complete

