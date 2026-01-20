Sign up
20 / 365
Pine Martens Sculpture
A wood sculpture of a pair of Pine Martens, beside the Ardbriolach Road, in Kingussie
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Val
ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
2645
photos
29
followers
49
following
Views
0
Album
2026 Daily Photos
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th January 2026 12:12pm
Tags
wood
,
sculpture
,
kingussie
,
pine martens
