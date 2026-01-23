Previous
Aurora Borealis by valpetersen
Aurora Borealis

A stunning display of the Northern Lights, viewed from the trusty attic window, facing north. It was a strong pulse - showing up despite the local ambient light
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Val

2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
