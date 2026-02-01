Previous
Sheep in the Strath by valpetersen
Sheep in the Strath

Winter light on flock of sheep, near the road from Ruthven Barracks towards Feshiebridge. The light changes rapidly here - lucky to stop & catch this shot
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Val

@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
10% complete

