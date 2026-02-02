Previous
Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail I by valpetersen
33 / 365

Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail I

Sculptures from wood, created by Frank Bruce. After his death, they were left to decay naturally and become again what they once were
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
10% complete

Photo Details

