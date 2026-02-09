Previous
Gardening on the Edge II by valpetersen
40 / 365

Gardening on the Edge II

Top LH corner. Think he's the same gardener. Weeding the lava-soil and meticulously pruning
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Val

@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
