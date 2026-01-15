Previous
B970 aka Cycle Route 7 by valpetersen
4 / 365

B970 aka Cycle Route 7

Ruthven Barracks, viewed just after you turn the corner on the back road heading out from Kingussie towards Insh. A freezing, raw January day, but the glimpses of wintry sunlight beckoned me outdoors
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Val

2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
Photo Details

AnnetteW
Such beautiful landscape
January 28th, 2026  
