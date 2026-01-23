Sign up
4 / 365
Skerray, Sutherland
For Flashback Friday 23rd Jan 2026. This was taken 29th Oct 2018, at Skerray - a remote hamlet on the Sutherland Coast I've brightened the image slightly in Photoshop, Would have been better to use the right settings in the first place, of course!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
2
Val
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
Tags
coast
,
boat
,
scotland
,
sutherland
,
skerray
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful image, composition
January 23rd, 2026
