Previous
Skerray, Sutherland by valpetersen
4 / 365

Skerray, Sutherland

For Flashback Friday 23rd Jan 2026. This was taken 29th Oct 2018, at Skerray - a remote hamlet on the Sutherland Coast I've brightened the image slightly in Photoshop, Would have been better to use the right settings in the first place, of course!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Val

ace
@valpetersen
2026 and making yet another "renewed start" to 365. The past few years gave been eventful. We moved from Hampshire to the Highlands in May...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful image, composition
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact